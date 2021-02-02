BJP plans to conduct 5 mega ‘rath yatras’ to accelerate polls

Bengal: The BJP is all set to hold 5 mega ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. The first yatra will be inaugurated on February 6 by the party’s national president JP Nadda. All five rath yatras have been named parivartan yatras.

“We are planning to organise five rath yatras in the five organisational zones in West Bengal. Each yatra will run for at least 20-25 days and together cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in February and March,” said a senior BJP leader. “Along with each rath yatra, multiple padyatras will be organised to bolster the campaign ahead of the assembly elections and boost the morale of the party workers and supporters. It will be a mega outreach program,” he added.