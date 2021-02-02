Children were given sanitiser drops instead of polio vaccine !!!

Twelve children below five years of age were admitted to a hospital after they were given sanitizer drops instead of polio vaccine in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Monday, notified Yavatmal District Council Chief Executive Officer Shrikrishna Panchal.

The official asserted that the children are presently doing fine and three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be barred in association with the occurrence.”Twelve children, under five years of age, were given hand sanitizer drops instead of polio vaccine in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the hospital and are doing fine now. A health worker, doctor, and an ASHA worker will be suspended. An inquiry is underway,” Shrikrishna Panchal told ANI on Monday.

This occurs after President Ram Nath Kovind began the National Polio Immunisation Drive for 2021 by supplying polio drops to children less than five years old at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 30. According to the Union Ministry of Health, India has been free of polio for the last 10 years, with the last case of wild poliovirus recorded on 13 January 2011. The nation, though, remains to persist vigilant to avert re-entry of the poliovirus into the nation from neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, where wild poliovirus remains to induce disease.