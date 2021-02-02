Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented soon; Central Government

New Delhi: The Center is all set to implement an amendment to the citizenship law in the country soon. The government is preparing rules under the law for this. This was made clear in a written reply by Union Home Minister Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha. Rules are being prepared under the Citizenship Law Amendment 2019. The Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and other committees have allotted time for this. The deadline is April 9 to July 9. The law will be enforced in the country soon.

Rules and policies are to be formulated within six months from the date of enactment of the Act. But the issues related to coronavirus pandemic, the authorities could not do it properly. “The Rules under The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are under preparation. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to April 9 and July 9, respectively to frame these rules under the CAA,” Nityanand Rai said in a written reply.