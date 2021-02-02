Covid 19: Kuwait airport to be closed….

Kuwait airport to be closed due to Covid spread. A local newspaper reported that the final decision could be made at a meeting of aviation and health officials on Thursday.

The disease has also been confirmed in many people who come to the country with a certificate proving that they are Covid free. The meeting will also discuss how to resolve such issues.

According to the report, there is a possibility of expanding the PCR inspection procedures at the airport for those arriving in Kuwait. Wedding parties and gatherings in violation of the Covid Protocol have led to the current spread of the virus in the country. There will also be discussions about people going back to strong measures, including lockdowns, in case they violate the Covid protocol.