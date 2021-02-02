COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases increase to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5716 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 755, Kottayam 621, Kollam 587, Thrissur 565, Pathanamthitta 524, Kozhikode 501, Malappuram 454, Thiruvananthapuram 383, Kannur 340, Alappuzha 313, Palakkad 251, Wayanad 218, Idukki 121 and Kasaragod 83.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 77 people from the UK recently. Of these, 59 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

52,940 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.80%. A total of 97,12,432 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.