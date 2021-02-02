Maharashtra; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inflicted a 48-hour demand to the state government to necessitate action against Sharjeel Usmani, an ex-student leader. As per a complaint registered by BJYM leaders, Sharjeel Usmani purportedly made maligning remarks on the Hindu community while his address at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on Saturday.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam stated, “Three days have passed, but no action has been taken against the leaders of Elgar Parishad till now, who insulted the Hindu religion and the Hindu society. The Maharashtra government is trying to save them, If the government does not take any action in the next 48 hours, we will have to get out on the streets and agitate as Hindu society will not tolerate insult.”Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that the state government will review the speeches delivered at ‘Elgar Parishad 2021’. “If any offensive things are found, action will be taken subsequently. I can’t comment more about it as the investigation are on,” he said.

On January 31, BJP state unit representative Keshav Upadhye necessitated action against Sharjeel Usmani, student leader of Aligarh Muslim University. Last year, Sharjeel Usmani was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police for his alleged part in the conflicts that burst out at AMU after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Elgar Parishad event this year was arranged in Pune by ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan’ on January 30, which is the birth anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research scholar of the University of Hyderabad whose suicide generated turmoil in 2016.

Lecturers like Arundhati Roy, ex-IAS officer Kanan Gopinathan, journalist Prashant Kanojia, Dalit activist Sathyabama Suryavanshi from Latur, retired High Court judge Kolsepatil and retired IPS officer SM Mushrif were speakers at the ceremony. Advocate Pradeep Gawade, state secretary of the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday registered a complaint at the Swargate police station in Pune. He necessitated an FIR against Usmani under section 153 (a), 295 (a), and 124 (a) for his offensive and provocative conversation.