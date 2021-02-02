Expat gang booked for impersonating as police, kidnapping, and stealing in Dubai.

Eight Asians are facing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for impersonating police officers, kidnapping two persons, and stealing more than Dh1.9 million.

As per police documents, the case dates back to September 21, 2020. The plaintiff, who is an owner of a company, was in his office located in the Naif area, when some of the gang members barged in, claiming that they were from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The accused demanded the owner and his colleague to present the license of the company. After going through the documents, they said that the license was not valid and ordered the duo to come with them to Al Rashidiya Police Station.

Once outside, the gang kidnapped them, took the keys of the company, and stole over Dh1.9 million-plus other gadgets from a safe. The accused took the two victims to the parking area of the International City area and left them there after the other gang members notified them that the money had been stolen from the company’s safe.

To their statement to the police, one of the victims said that the kidnappers halted near a small shop in the International City, and asked both the victims to go and get water. Once they entered the shop, the gangsters escaped. The victim added that he then called a partner, and asked him to check the company office. The partner notified him it had been robbed and the incident was reported to the police.

After conducting an investigation, the police arrested the gang members and referred them to the criminal court.