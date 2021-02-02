Kangana Ranaut buys apartments worth Rs 4 crore for siblings

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been at the forefront of controversy. Kangana Ranaut is an actress who always stands up for her family. Kangana Ranaut is now in the news for buying luxury apartments for her siblings and cousins. Kangana Ranaut has bought apartments worth Rs 40 million for her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat and two cousins. Kangana Ranaut shared the information about the purchase of the property in a tweet.

Kangana confirmed the news on Twitter as she reshared the publication’s tweet and wrote, “I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family…. remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction that will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family.”