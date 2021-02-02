New rules in change of job in Qatar; No need of employer’s approval

Qatar’s human rights ministry administers assistance to expatriates. Even before the new employment law came into impact, the human rights department rendered assistance to 2,000 workers to switch careers. The change comes as Qatar attempts to increase awareness of Qatar’s labor regulations.

They visited prisons between 2007 and 2020 to guarantee the human rights of detainees. They have ministered such prisons 118 times. Later, they administered a seminar on the subject and arranged a virtual seminar with 180 members. The next aim is to discover out if workers’ claims are being preserved. The purpose is to understand complaints about the exploitation of migrant employees and to ascertain a method to attain a solution.