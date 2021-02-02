Rajasthan Royals gave a funny reply to a fan. Take a look

It has been some time since all the Malayalam posts and Malayalam songs started appearing on the Rajasthan Royals page. The shocking video of Sanju in the BGM of Dulquer Salman’s CIA movie was posted on Instagram yesterday from the official page of the Rajasthan Royals.



A Malayalee came up with a question. “There was a doubt that the admin was a Malayalee. Doubt whether Sanju is the admin now ”. Immediately came the funny reply from the Rajasthan Royals. It was typed in Manglish. “I am not a Malayalee. I do not know Malayalam. The truth ”. This reply received a lot of likes. Rajasthan is a team with a lot of Malayalee fans due to the fact that Sanju Samson is playing. With Sanju leading the team next season, the number of fans is likely to increase.