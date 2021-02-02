Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to visitors… Know more!!!

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to visitors from Saturday, after 11 months. Visitors will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays when there is no government holiday.

Visits to the Rashtrapati Bhavan were banned on March 13 following the Covid spread. Visitors can enter only if they register online. Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement that bookings should be made through the websites https: //presidentofindia.nic.in, https: //rasthrapatisachivalaya.gov.in. The statement also said that visitors should strictly observe social distance.