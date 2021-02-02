State of emergency announced in the wake of a strong snowstorm in New York city

New York: The United States is in the grip of a severe winter. Extreme levels of snow and ice are expected in many parts of the country. All travel facilities, including airports and rail transport, have come to a standstill. A state of emergency has been declared in New York City to prevent people from stepping outside their residence.

The eastern United States has been hardest hit by the cold. The government has closed all vaccine distribution centers due to heavy snowfall. It is 19 inches thick snowfall was reported in many places. Avalanches are severe in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The mayor of New Jersey announced that 1600 flights had been canceled and services were completely disrupted. Airports in Newark, John F. Kennedy, Philadelphia and LaGuardia were also closed.