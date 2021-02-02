Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

MUMBAI: The wide-based National Stock Exchange Nifty rose to 14,600 for the second day in a row. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcements also weighed on the market on Tuesday.

The Sensex was up by 1,197.11 points at 49,797.72 and the Nifty was up by 366.70 points at 14,647.90.

Major gainers were Tata Motors, Shree Cements, Ultratex Cement, SBI, and Hindalco. Other losers included HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hero Motorcorp, Titan Company, and Hindustan Unilever. Many stocks reached 52-week highs. Shares of banks, auto, and infrastructure sectors rose 3 to 4 percent. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 1-2%.