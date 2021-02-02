The Central Government has not informed Kerala that the Covid vaccine will be provided free of cost….

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health has said that the Center had earlier decided to provide free corona vaccine to all states in the first phase of distribution and that Kerala has not been informed that it will be provided free of cost.

He said this in response to a question from K. Somaprasad in the Rajya Sabha. Somaprasad sought details on whether the vaccine would be given to the people of Kerala for free.

Earlier, the state government had announced that the vaccine would be provided free of cost to everyone in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government does not intend to collect money from anyone. But the Narendra Modi government had made it clear that the drug would be distributed free of cost while the vaccine was being researched.