The nomination papers can be submitted online for the Assembly elections: Chief Electoral Officer

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Election Officer has said that nomination papers can be submitted online for the Assembly elections. Those who submit online must download and submit a copy to the selector. He said in a pre-poll discussion with political parties that the deposit could also be paid online.

Postal voting will be facilitated for those over 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and Covid patients. A special team will be formed at the district level to deliver postal votes directly. The application should be submitted to the respective selector in Form 12D.