Toilet seat stolen from Adolf Hitler’s holiday home up for auction….

Adolf Hitler’s stolen toilet seat up for auction. It is estimated to be worth up to ten thousand dollars. The seat is believed to have been stolen by a US soldier from a private toilet in Hitler’s Holiday Home.

The auction is on February 8. The holiday home was near the Bavarian Alps. Arrangements for the auction are being made by Alexander Historical Auctions. The top lid of the wooden seat can be removed and put up for auction. The seat is nineteen inches long and sixteen inches wide from front to back. The seat also has some steel handicrafts. Another interesting thing is that there is a newspaper with Hitler’s face on the seat.