Trump was again nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has been re-nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump’s name was suggested by Jaak Madison, a member of the European Parliament. “Donald Trump is the first president of the United States in the last thirty years, whose office the country has not started any war,” the MEP stated in a Facebook post, which cited his nomination application.

“In addition, several peace agreements have been made under his leadership in the Middle East, which has helped ensure stability in the region and peace.” It wasn’t Trump’s first nomination; in September last year, a far-right Norwegian lawmaker nominated the then-current president for the “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.