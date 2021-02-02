Want to taste the most expensive biryani in the world? Read more…

Are you a biryani fan? Do you think it’s so nice to have biryani three times? Are you among those who have no hesitation in investing in Variety Biryani? Then you should definitely try Biryani at the Bombay Borough Hotel, an Indian restaurant in Dubai. What a variety, isn’t it? The most expensive biryani in the world is served here.

This biryani has up to 23-carat gold. The Royal Gold Biryani is rated at AED 1000 (approximately 20,000). It takes 45 minutes to prepare a Royal Gold Biryani that can be eaten by four to six people. The dishes at Royal Gold Biryani, presented as part of the restaurant’s first anniversary, will relish your taste buds. The non-veg dishes at Royal Gold Biryani are Kashmiri Lamb Seek Kebab, Old Delhi Lamp Chops, Rajput Chicken Kebab, Mughal Kofta, and Malay Chicken. These are arranged in a large dish with saffron biryani on top. The garnish also contains 23-carat edible gold. A variety of sauces, curries, and salads are also part of the Royal Gold Biryani.

And you can give it a try in Dubai, Ponnusamy Restaurant. Bahubali thali is prepared there. Bahubali thali is a great platter that includes soup, starter, main course, and sweets. The starters include fish fry, shrimp fry, tandoori chicken, and mushroom fry. The main course is rich with bread, porota, rice, rasam, sambar, vegetables, and pickles. Bahubali Tali also has sweets with rose jam and supari. The Bahubali thali costs 135 dirhams and approximately 2,690 rupees.