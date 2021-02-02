What to do soon after waking up? Read more!!!

There are some things we must pay attention to when we wake up. Not only sound sleep but alertness is most required. It can make us sick. Not waking up properly is one of the main reasons why many people do not get rid of body aches on a regular basis.

Most of us have a habit of getting out of bed very quickly. That’s bad. There are also some ways to wake up. In Ayurveda, it is said that one should wake up slowly along the right side of the body because one of the major nerves in the body, the ‘sun nerve’ is on the right side of the body.

Getting out of bed after waking up is a slow process. If not even the spine can be damaged. Slowly stretch your body and gently lift your arms to get out of bed.