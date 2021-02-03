About 60,000 new cancer patients are diagnosed with cancer in Kerala every year…. read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: About 60,000 new cancer patients are registered in Kerala every year, says Minister KK Shailaja Teacher. Awareness will be strengthened globally as we celebrate World Cancer Day on February 4th. The message of this year’s day is ‘I am and I will work’ as a symbol of compassion and empathy for cancer patients in support of cancer treatment. “Our state has a higher cancer average than the national average,” she said in a statement.

The State Health Department is formulating and implementing a Cancer Strategy Action Plan to curb the rising incidence of cancer. As part of this, a Cancer Board has been set up to coordinate cancer control activities in the state and the services of experts in this field have been ensured. The State Health Department is focusing on empowering and transforming cancer treatment centers into centers of excellence to ensure better cancer treatment. To ensure cancer treatment in all districts, the State Health Department has started District Cancer Care Centers to ensure cancer treatment at district centers. Treatment including chemotherapy is provided free of cost through these centers.