Balabhaskar’s death; accident ‘not caused intentionally’, CBI concludes.

Investigating the death of musician Balabhaskar, CBI, completed its investigation and concluded that the vehicle accident that claimed his life was ‘not caused intentionally’.

CBI also presented a charge sheet before the court on Tuesday stating that the accident happened due to rash and neglectful driving by his friend Arjun Narayanan. Balabhaskar’s daughter Tejaswini Bala (2) was also killed in the accident.

The agency invoked relevant sections for causing death by negligence, risking life by a careless act, and rash and negligent driving against Arjun. CBI also informed the court that a case will be registered against Soby George (alias Kalabhavan Soby) for presenting false information and misleading the investigators. George had insisted that he had seen unknown persons running away from Balabhaskar’s vehicle when he crossed the spot shortly after the accident.

CBI’s conclusion is the same as that of the state police crime branch that concluded that there was no conspiracy behind the car accident that occurred on a national highway near Pallippuram in the capital. It was in July 2020, CBI registered an FIR in the case based on a notification issued by the government to resolve the mystery behind the accident.

The accident occurred early on Sept 25, 2018, when Balabhaskar and his family were returning home after a temple visit in Thrissur. The car crashed into a tree beside NH-66 near Pallippuram. While Tejaswini died on the way to the hospital, Balabhaskar surrendered to his injuries on Oct 2, 2018 while under treatment.