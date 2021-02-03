Gaganyaan mission, India’s dream project, is getting ready for launch….

New Delhi: India’s dream project Gaganyaan is gearing up for launch. The Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2018 Independence Day speech. The goal is to send a three-member team into space by 2022, five to seven days after India completes 75 years of independence. With this, India will become the fourth country to send a man into space along with the US, Russia and China.

Gaganyaan’s mothership is being built at the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited in Bangalore. The spacecraft can accommodate three astronauts in space for seven days. The technical facilities on the spacecraft are being prepared by the Defense Research Agency (DRDO). A robot named Vyomamitra will be launched into space during the pre-Gaganyaan test launch.

The astronauts will test the efficiency of the life-saving facilities on the Gaganyaan spacecraft and monitor the equipment. Vyommitra will be the fourth Indian astronaut to travel with three others. The aerospace humanoid robot launched by Gaganyaan is also ready at the Inertial Systems unit in Vattiyoorkavu. All three astronauts are being trained in Russia for the mission.