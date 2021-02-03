Malayali wins a million dollar in Dubai Duty Free draw

An Indian expat is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw. A Keralite has won 1 million US dollar ( Rs.7.3 Indian rupees) in the draw held on Wednesday. Suraj Aneed, a 35-year-old Malayali based in Abu Dhabi, became the 350th winner of DDF draw.

Suraj won the prize money for his his ticket number 4645 in Millennium Millionaire Series 350. He purchased the ticket on online on January 20. Aneed who works in the customer service for a bank watched his name called out as winner at the draw on Wednesday on Dubai Duty Free’s Facebook page.