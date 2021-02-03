Moderate earthquake hits Ladakh

A moderate earthquake has jolted Ladakh. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Ladakh on Wednesday evening at 7.59 pm. No causality or damage to property were reported.

The earthquake tremors were felt, with a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the earthquake was 69 km east-northeast of Leh.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Ladakh at 11.04 pm. There was no loss of life or property.