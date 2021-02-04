“Breaking News”; An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 reported in Sikkim

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit near Yuksom in the state of Sikkim on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the moderate-intensity quake was endured in Sikkim’s Yuksom on Thursday. The NCS said that the earthquake hit the area at 10:36 am.

There was no record of any casualty or injury to property due to the earthquake. On Wednesday, a slight intensity earthquake was reported in Jammu and Kashmir. An official of the meteorology office said an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.59 p.m.