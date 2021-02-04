More than 70 homes destroyed by bush fire in Australia

More than 70 homes have been destroyed to a bush fire burning in the suburbs of Perth, Western Australia’s fire commissioner said on Wednesday. No homes were hit overnight but the most recent estimation showed the number of homes lost went up to 71.

No deaths have been recorded so far. Firefighting conditions eased a little overnight. The authorities but warned that winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour on Wednesday would pose a challenge to authorities working to bring the fire under control.

Those in the northeastern suburb of Shady Hills have been asked to consider relocating. “We’re into day three of this fire today and it is going to continue to be a challenging fire for us for at least the next three or four or five days,” the authorities said. More favorable weather conditions are expected at the weekend, he said.