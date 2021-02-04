Union Home Minister Amit Shah verbally attacked international celebrities for saying on continuing farmers’ agitation in India. The six-month-old protest clutched international celebs on Tuesday when singer and Hollywood celebrity Rihanna tweeted about it. A few hours later, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shares a post on Twitter to prolong assistance to the farmers’ unrest.

Later, a slew of international names had entered the chorus, supporting farmers’ unrest and calling the Indian government out on internet abandonment and strong security rules. Responding to the comments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the remarks as announcement and stated that it won’t prevent India’s unity.“No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress,” Amit Shah said while retweeting the Ministry of External Affairs’ official reply to such observations.

In an official statement, published on Wednesday, the MEA banged the comments created by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer objections , stating the details on the subject must be determined before hurrying to remark on it, and affirmed that the “temptation” of sensationalist social media hashtags and beliefs is “neither accurate nor responsible”.The MEA also stated some “vested interest groups” are attempting to impose their plan on the protests and that a very small division of farmers in sections of the nation has some reservations about the farm reforms which were announced by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.” Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” it said. Stressing that the objections must be viewed in the circumstances of India’s democratic ethos and polity, the ministry said some settled interest groups have sought to gather international aid against the country. Prompted by such “fringe elements”, Mahatma Gandhi figures have been defiled in parts of the world, it said, combining this is “extremely disturbing” for India and civilized society throughout.

The ministry also remarked that regarding the emotions of the protestors, the Central government has launched a series of conversations with their spokespeople, and Union ministers have been component of the discussions. As many as eleven rounds of discussions have now been held, it said. The government has even proposed to hold the laws on grip, and offer repeated by no less than the Prime Minister of India, it said.

No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.#IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021

“Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital,” the ministry said.

Indian police forces have managed these objections with absolute control, the MEA said, summing it may be remarked that hundreds of men and women working in the police have been physically hit, and in some cases hit and severely injured. Defending the three controversial agri laws, the ministry said, “these reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.”