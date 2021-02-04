The state government decides on the days to stay in the quarantine, Check the details here…

Thiruvananthapuram: Should those reaching from outside the state remain on the quarantine? Is there a quarantine observed for those going to other states? So many people have suspicions about this. But people who know it do not observe it.

The health department has commanded that all those arriving from outside Kerala should remain in quarantine for precisely seven days. The state government does not grant any concessions in this concern. Covid should be checked on the eighth day after the conclusion of the quarantine period. If you are tested positive, you can stay in health centers or at home. Patients can be treated at home through Asha Worker or the nearest community health center.

A similar quarantine law employs those arriving from outside the country. But currently, those traveling from the UK hold a 14-day quarantine in the state. This is because the coronavirus, which has the potential to develop rapidly and is genetically modified, has been confirmed. At the same time, quarantine is not compulsory for those coming to Kerala from outside for work-related objectives.