Turkish President has called student protests “terrorists”

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called students protesting in the country “terrorists”. The president also said he would not allow the month-long anti-government protests at Turkish universities to continue. Students and teachers at the University of Istanbul’s Bo?aziçi protested against the appointment of Melih Bulu as rector. But Bulu, a former academic, and politician, is the first person to become a rector outside the university. The protesters accused Bulu’s appointment of being undemocratic. They want Bulu to resign.

At least 250 people in Istanbul and another 69 in Ankara have been arrested this week, the vast majority of the students, in clashes between protesters and police marking one of the biggest displays of civil unrest in Turkey since the 2013 Gezi Park movement. Erdo?an said on Wednesday that his government would not allow the Bo?aziçi protests to spiral out of control, accusing the protesters of being “terrorists” and “LGBT youth” working against Turkey’s “national and spiritual values”.