“Massive drug haul” ; Ivory Coast national arrested with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

Shimla : Kullu district police in a collective movement with Delhi Police detained a citizen of Ivory Coast purportedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the massive catches in the records of the state police.“Rs 30 crores is the estimated market value of the drug according to Delhi markets. It is the biggest drug bust in the history of our state,” said Himachal Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu while addressing media in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh: In operation with Delhi Police, Kullu police busts an Ivory Coast national with heroin worth Rs 30 crores "This is the estimated market value of the drug in Delhi. It is the biggest drug bust in the history of our state," says DGP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu pic.twitter.com/aVfY3C18pj — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

The police officials seized 6.297 kilograms of heroin, an opioid drug, and some quantity of cannabis from the hold of the accused. Kullu police had filed a case against two local accused in the Bhuntar Police Station under Section 21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Jan 30. They were supposedly located in hold of 55 grams of heroin after which more inquiries were administered and the district police went for Delhi to discover the root of the drug supplier.

Read more; US President Joe Biden ‘alerts’ Russia after the detention of Kremlin Navalny

After that, the police detained an Ivory Coast national who had 6 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 30 crores in his ownership. The arrested is being taken to Kullu after which the police will bring him into remand and conduct questioning. Further investigations are underway.