Covid Vaccination: Central Government with instructions to the States….

New Delhi: The Center has asked states to increase vaccination rates.

The Center said 12 states had vaccinated 60% of those on the priority list. According to the Central team, the reason for the increase in the spread of Covid in Kerala is the reduction in tests. The team has been instructed to maximize the number of inspections.

The team has also sought an explanation for the rise in test positivity. The central team suggested that more vigilance be exercised in locating and monitoring contact patients. The team will meet the Health Minister and submit a report to the Union Health Ministry.