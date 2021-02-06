“Ready to kill PM Modi” ; Man’s Facebook post goes viral…

A 43-year old man has been caught near Puducherry on the charge of posting a note on Facebook atonement to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday. The man, a resident of neighboring Aryankuppam village, was detained on Thursday and presented before a local court which remanded him to judicial administration, they said, recognizing him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

He was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for creating comments help to bring about to public harm and comments generating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes. Police said the accused had posted a information saying that he was “ready to kill” the Prime Minister and desired to know who would be willing to grant him Rs 5 crore for it.. Not only this, the accused had also made several posts in an attempt to incite communal violence and to discredit other leaders.

Read more; RBI monetary policy updates ;”Growth has improved significantly”, Key highlights

A car driver saw the message on Thursday and notified the police who discovered the Facebook account of the man and detained him. The man has been arrested under sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.