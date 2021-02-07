‘In greed of power, Uddhav Thackeray had put all principles of Balasaheb in river’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has came down heavily against Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Amit Shah has accrued that in greed of power Uddhav Thackeray had put all principles of Balasaheb in river.

“Some people here say we made promises in a closed room, it’s not true. Let’s assume promise was made. Uddhav ji, all your candidates campaigned with 2.5 times bigger image of Modi ji on banners and you asked for votes in his name,” Shah said.

Also Read: “There is a rebirth of communism under Mamata Banerjee”

“You did rally with me and Modi ji. We said Devendra Fadnavis is our leader and CM face, why didn’t you say anything then? There wasn’t any promise or talks. In greed of power, he had put all principles of Balasaheb in Tapi river and took over the power”, he added.

You did rally with me & Modi ji. We said Devendra Fadnavis is our leader & CM face, why didn't you say anything then? There wasn't any promise or talks. In greed of power, he had put all principles of Balasaheb in Tapi river & took over the power: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/Oxa06At3Oj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress and NCP to form government in the state after parting away with its long-time partner BJP. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had then claimed that the BJP went back on the promise of sharing the CM’s post with his party for two-and-a-half years.