Uttarakhand avalanche, Joshimath Malari bridge washed away, 10 bodies found… Know more!!!

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has said that 150 people are suspected to have died in an avalanche in the Chamoli Tapovan region. The bodies of 10 people were found. Workers at the Rishiganga Power Generation Project have gone missing. The ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force are continuing their rescue efforts

The Rishiganga power plant was severely damaged due to the avalanche. A similar situation occurred in Joshimath after the water level rose due to the avalanche. The Joshimath Malari bridge, which was used for military operations, was reportedly washed away. Following warnings of possible flooding in the lower reaches of the Alaknanda River, steps have been taken to evacuate people along the coast.