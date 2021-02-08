“Resurgence” of Ebola in the Eastern Congo!!!!

DR Congo on Sunday declared a “resurgence” of Ebola in the eastern parts of the country after a woman died of the disease. This happens after just three months after authorities announced the end of the previous epidemic.

“We have another episode of the Ebola virus in the east,” in the North Kivu province, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told the state media. “It was a farmer, the wife of a survivor of Ebola, who exhibited common signs of the disease on February 1,” he said, adding that she died on February 3. The virus is believed to be spreading through contact with body fluids.

It is not yet clear if the case marks the commencement of a new outbreak or if it represents a manageable flare-up from an outbreak in the province that killed over 2,200 people between 2018 and 2020, the second-most in the disease’s history. “The provincial response team is already hard at work. It will be supported by the national response team which will visit Butembo shortly,” the ministry stated.