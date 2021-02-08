Xiaomi launched Mi 11: Know the specifications and price

The most popular smartphone brand in the world, Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi 11 on Monday . The smartphone was launched in China in December last year.

The Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 (upgradable to IUI 12.5) and features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display also includes 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor . The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel ‘telemacro’ shooter. The phone also has artificial intelligence (AI) features including Magic Zoom, Time Freeze, Parallel World, and Freeze Frame, among others. Mi 11 also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Mi 11 is priced at 749 Euro ( Rs. 65,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 ( Rs. 70,100).