Bank unions call for two-day nationwide strike

The bank employees unions in the country has gave a call for a two-day nationwide strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an apex body of nine bank employees unions has gave a call for a two-day strike from March 15. The strike was announced as a protest against proposed privatization of two public sector banks.

“The meeting discussed the various announcements made in the budget of the central government regarding reform measures like privatization of IDBI Bank and two PSBs, setting up of bad bank, disinvestment in LIC, privatization of one general insurance company, allowing FDI in insurance sector up to 74%, aggressive disinvestment and sale of public sector undertakings, etc. Accordingly, a day-long dharna will be held in all the state capitals on February 19, relay dharnas will be staged in all States/Districts/Towns from February 20 to March 10 and two-day strike on March 15 and 16,” said All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam.

Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).