Know what happened to the young woman who used glue on her head instead of hair spray!!!

A young woman used glue on her head instead of hair spray and her hair fell out. The hair of Tessica Brown, a native of the United States, became sticky with the use of glue. When the hair spray for hair thinning was over, she used gorilla glue on the head. With this, the hair was stuck.

Many attempts have been made to make the hair look back as before but the result has been unsuccessful. The hair, braided to one side, became firm. Tessica had been walking with her hair stuck for a month. Tessica herself shared this on her Instagram. Tessica shared the scenes of her hair, saying that it was a wrong decision.

She says she washed her hair more than fifteen times a month and to no avail. A spokesman for the Gorilla Glue Company also responded to Tessica. He said that nowhere was it said that their products could be applied to the hair, and that a little alcohol should be applied to the hair.