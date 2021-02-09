There are two more catastrophes to come than Covid; Bill Gates with warning!!!

Bill Gates, the founder and world billionaire of Microsoft, warns that two more catastrophes are coming to earth than Covid. During an interview with Derrick Mueller, Bill Gates warned of new challenges. Bill Gates says climate change and bio-terrorism are the two biggest crises facing the world right now.

Climate change will destroy the entire ecosystem. This will make it impossible to live in different parts of the world. The actual economic and death toll from climate change will be much larger than the corona. Bio-terrorism is as big a threat to the world as climate change. Anyone who wants to destroy this world can spread various viruses. This would be a great disaster for the world.

Bill Gates warns that such tragedies may not be the vision of the Covid era. He said such disasters would be far more devastating than natural disasters. In 2015, Bill Gates predicted a major pandemic in the world.