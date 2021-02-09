This child got his name in the Indian Book of Records before the age of one….

Kuwait City: A child actor has got her name in the Indian Book of Records before the age of one. Katherine Mary Job, daughter of expatriate Malayalee couple Job and Anupriya, got this achievement. Katherine also won the APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial International Best Achiever of the Year award.

Katherine won international acclaim for her disguise. Katherine has been inducted into the Indian Book of Records as the highest-paid actress in 10 months and 23 days. At the age of one, she participated in 15 competitions at the national level and won 11 of them. Katherine competed in roles ranging from Unniyarcha, Chef, Honeybee to Farmer.