2 People including district police chief killed in blast

Mohammadzai Kochi, the police chief of Kabul’s police district 5 was killed in a blast that targeted his vehicle in Afghanistan capital Kabul city on Wednesday. The blast took place at around 08:55am local time in Baraki area in Kabul. His bodyguards were also killed in the blast. Two people were injured in the blast.

Another three explosions has rocked the Afghanistan capital on Wednesday. The first explosion targeted a police vehicle in Qala-e-Abdul Ali area in Paghman district in Kabul province. There were no causalities.

The second blast hit a vehicle in Qowai Marzak area in downtown Kabul. Four people injured in the blast. Another blast hit a car near the upmarket international Serena Hotel. There were no casualties.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.