Pregnant women are advised not to drink tea. Know the reason…

For black tea lovers, it is an energy drink. Low in fat, calories, and sodium, black tea is good for those who want to lose weight. Improves body functions and helps to reduce body weight. But have you ever wondered what are the harms of drinking tea?

Tea is high in caffeine and polyphenols, which can cause indigestion, insomnia, and heart problems due to overuse. Drinking tea while on medication, especially with antibiotics and steroids, can be detrimental to liver health. Drinking too much tea can adversely affect hormonal functions. Green tea contains a high amount of caffeine. This is not so good for the health of the body and mind. Caffeine is not good for pregnant women. This is why it is unhealthy for pregnant women to drink green tea. This can often lead to pregnancy problems. Excessive consumption of tea can be harmful to children.