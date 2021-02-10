Ramkumar Ganesan, son of Sivaji Ganesan, to joins BJP

Chennai: Prabhu’s brother, actor, and producer Ramkumar Ganesan, son of renowned Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, to join the BJP. The official announcement will be made on Thursday. Ramkumar Ganesan said that the reason for joining the BJP was his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivaji Ganesan had supported the DMK before supporting the Congress in the 60s. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha during the Indira Gandhi regime. Ramkumar is expected to join the BJP tomorrow in the presence of BJP national general secretary CD Ravi and BJP Tamil Nadu leader L Murugan. The son of Sivaji Ganesan, who belongs to the Congress party tradition joining BJP, has caused a great stir. Ramkumar Ganesan has acted in films like Aruvadai Naal, My Dear Marthandan, Indrakumar, I, LKG, and Boomerang. He has also produced numerous ventures like Aasal, Chandramukhi, and Kalaignan.