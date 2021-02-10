Second impeachment; Where is Trump? Is he gone dumb?

It is Donald Trump’s Second impeachment trial. All the team members are there, but where is he? Banned from twitter and not attending the unprecedented second impeachment trial, US is really bewildered about where their former president is.

It is being inferred that the former president was in his private quarters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as the proceedings unfolded on television. Simultaneously, his allies were tweeting and re-tweeting with all zeal in Trump’s all-caps, exclamation-pointed style from multiple accounts. On his behalf, the former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was in the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s office slammed the proceedings as “political vengeance” against the former president. They reaffirmed that he wouldn’t testify in what he called a “unconstitutional sham hearing.”

The Senate is trying Trump on a charge of incitement to insurrection. The opposition Democrats said that he backed up his supporters to overturn Nov. 3 election results making loss to Joe Biden. This led to a violent assault and left five people dead.