“Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow BJP here,” says Mamata Banerjee

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the BJP will not be allowed to come to power in West Bengal as long as she lives. Mamata Banerjee was addressing a Trinamool Congress rally in Malda. Speaking during a public rally in Malda, Mamata Banerjee said, “bringing BJP to power means encouraging riots. If you want riots then cast your vote for BJP… You can’t defeat Mamata as she isn’t alone, she has the support of the people… Till the time I’m alive, I won’t allow BJP here.”

“There is so much fear here that you cannot even speak about it. I have been vocal about this since I came here. Is it even hidden anymore? Fear and democracy cannot co-exist,” Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee for using objectionable words towards newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his father at a rally in East Midnapore’s Contai last week.