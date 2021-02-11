“Let the election end. Mamata too will chant Jai Shri Ram” Shah slams Mamata

Union home minister Amit Shah slams at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said that Mamata too will chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ once when the election comes to an end. Shah also asked that if slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, then will it be raised in Pakistan.

Shah also mentioned the incident when Netaji’s birth anniversary celebration where Mamata left the stage after she was greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. “Do you want a government which fights with the Centre. But didi only fights with Modiji. At least she could not have fought on Netaji’s birth anniversary celebration,” Amit Shah said.

“Jai Shri Ram chant is an insult to Mamata Banerjee. Why? So many people take pride in this chant. Why do you get insulted by this slogan? Because you have to appease one section for votes,” Shah said. He compared politics of Modi to vikas (development) and Mamata politics to vinash (destruction). He said that the only intention of Mamata is to make her nephew the next chief minister.

Shah talked on the Centre’s Budget allocation to West Bengal. He also said about Centre’s plans to convert North Bengal into a major tourist hub. He criticised Mamata saying that now Bengal have to go to the court to worship Devi Durga. And he assured that if BJP comes back to power, Bengal will be a land of both Ram Navami and Durga Puja.