The third variant of Covid is likely to spread worldwide, and this Covid vaccine cannot eradicate the virus…

London: The third variant of the Covid, formed in Kent, UK, is reported to be spreading rapidly around the world. However, health experts say the current Covid vaccine will not be able to eradicate the virus. The vaccine is effective against all genetically modified viruses that have been found so far, but UK health experts say Kent’s 1.1.7 mutation virus is being re-transformed.

Kent found the most transmissible virus ever transmitted. So far, 21 such cases have been reported in the UK, with new variants found in South Africa and Brazil. Transformed viruses have been found in other countries, but the risk of death is lower, but health experts warn that the virus could spread around the world.