MP minister counters Congress threat; says Kangana won’t face any problem

Madhya Pradesh government assures that ‘Beti-Behen Kangana’ will face no problem. The statement comes just after when the Congress party threatened to stop Kangana’s shooting. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will not face any problem shooting in the state.

The actor is shooting for her upcoming film Dhakad in Betul’s Sarni district. Before starting the shooting, the actor had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Congress leaders Manoj Arya and Chicholi block Congress committee president Nekram Yadav issued a memorandum against Kangana to stop shooting in Betul. The memorandum also said that she’ll be allowed to shoot only if she apologises for her comments on the farmers’ protest.

Kangana has drawn flak for calling these protesting farmers terrorists. Her tweets on farmers’ protests drew action from the microblogging platform as her two tweeted have been deleted in the recent past. “I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behen-beti Kangana. She won’t face any problem,” Home minister said.