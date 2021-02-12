Skeleton found inside classroom used as quarantine centre; 80 per cent decomposed

Shocking news. A human skeleton has been recovered from the classroom of a private inter-college in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The skeleton was found from the classroom used as a quarantine centre after the outbreak of pandemic.

The skeleton was seen decomposed under the desk. It was later sent for detailed examination. The examiners said that 80 per cent of the skeleton has decomposed. Further details like the gender, cause and time of death of deceased can only be identified after tests. Police said the room situated in the back of the college campus. This room was abandoned for several years. While it was the main building used as the quarantine centre.

“On Wednesday, some people were cleaning bushes outside the room and spotted the skeleton. As of now, we are not sure of the age or gender of the person. The details will be clear once we get the autopsy report, which is expected by Friday. The school was being used as a quarantine centre last year. But the school has two segments and only the main building in the front was in use. Based on the time of death, we will be able to confirm if the body was dumped before or during the pandemic” Varanasi DIG Amit Pathak said.