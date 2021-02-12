Strong earthquake hits Punjab

A strong earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.1 in the Richter Scale has struck Amritsar on Friday at 10.31 pm. The tremors were felt as far as Delhi. The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab. This was informed by the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 10:34 pm IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface. No reports of any damage to property or casualty have surfaced.

Also Read: Earthquake hits New Delhi

The tremors of the earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Earthquake tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Noida .

The National Centre for Seismology has divided India into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V — according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes. The Delhi-NCR has been identified as the second highest seismic hazard zone (Zone IV).